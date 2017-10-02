Panicked London commuters forced open a door of their rush hour train after a man reportedly read out Bible passages in the carriage. The train was just outside of Wimbledon station around 8.30am on Monday (2 October) when passengers began to leave the carriage.

The man allegedly began by reading out passages, including "death is not the end," Metro reported.

Passenger became scared and quickly attempted to move out of the carriage. Commuters forced open the doors and frantically climbed onto the tracks, prompting the rail power lines to be cut between Wimbledon and Waterloo, MailOnline reported.

"Passengers self-evacuated off a train and on to the tracks at Wimbledon this morning after a passenger incident," a Network Rail spokesman confirmed. "British Transport Police are investigating and there were no injuries to passengers or staff."

One passenger, who identified himself as Ian on Twitter said the man was calmly met by officers and transport police. "Cops, transport police here to meet him, all very calm, police shakes his hand, take him to chat. Some people offer to be witness for him," he tweeted.

Ian, who live tweeted the whole incident, said that the man's Bible-reading caused a "crush" and "commotion". After being asked to stop speaking "as he was scaring people" the man "stopped and stood there with his head down," Ian said.

The passenger also derided a woman who allegedly told a guard that the man had said he had a bomb and was going to kill people. "Guard comes to our carriage, a woman said that he said nothing like that and that he was talking about the Lord," he tweeted.

The guard then explained to the man that because of the claims, he would be "taken by some 'men in suits' and it was just procedure".

"I must say, well done and much respect to the guard on our train, he dealt with the guy with compassion, restraint and bravery," Ian added. British Transport Police said it was carrying enquiries about the incident but have not made any arrests.

The incident caused "significant delays" to service in and out of Waterloo, the Network Rail spokesman said.