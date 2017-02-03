While the Super Bowl is predominantly a time for sports fans to enjoy, the sheer volume of viewers that tune into the game on television means that ad time allows movie studios to reach enormous audiences with trailers to their biggest future releases. But to get ahead of the competition this year, Paramount Pictures has released the latest clip for upcoming sci-fi thriller Ghost In The Shell ahead of the event.

Now, the teaser doesn't really offer up a lot that we haven't seen before, however, it continues to showcase just how visually stunning the outing is going to be. Like it has done in previous trailers, the film evokes iconic films in genre such as The Matrix or Blade Runner with its futuristic cityscapes and atmospheric soundtrack.

Additionally, the new sneak peek reveals a little more about the plot too, depicting Scarlett Johansson's Major as she searches for the truth about her existence and past. "They did not save your life. They stole it," a character can be heard ominously saying. Basically, there's going to be plenty of mystery in this movie...

Not only is it sure to look amazing on the big screen, it's also going to surprise audiences with how moving its story is too, according to Johansson. Speaking with Collider during filming, the 32-year-old said: "I think people will be surprised at the gritty kind of realness of this. For a person that doesn't have a heart, it has a lot of heart, I think. The way that we're telling it."

Based on the anime series written and illustrated by Masamune Shirow and directed by Rupert Sanders, Ghost In The Shell sees Johansson play lead character Motoko Kusanagi, aka The Major, a special-ops cyborg who operates within a task force that deals with the most dangerous criminals and extremists. The film is currently scheduled to be released in both the UK and the US on 31 March 2017.

