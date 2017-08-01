Mooted Arsenal and Liverpool target Leon Goretzka insists he has not agreed to join Bayern Munich this summer and says the constant speculation over his future is getting on his nerves.

The Schalke midfielder is attracting interest from a host of clubs around Europe this summer, with his future at the Veltins Arena far from certain. Goretzka has just a year left on his current deal with Domenico Tedesco's side and reportedly rejected fresh terms earlier this summer.

Arsenal were believed to be preparing a €30m (£26.5m, $34.5m) offer for Goretzka, while Liverpool have recently been linked with a move for the Germany international after growing frustrated in their attempts to sign RB Leipzig's Naby Keita.

Bayern Munich are another interested party and had reportedly clinched an agreement with Goretzka a couple of weeks ago, but the former VFL Bochum starlet rubbished claims linking him with a move to the Allianz Arena and expressed his frustration at having to field yet more questions about his future.

"Honestly, it is really getting on my nerves," Goretzka told Sky Deutschland, relayed by ESPN. "I can see why it interests people but I can only repeat once again, there's nothing new to report with Bayern Munich.

"I have clearly denied there is an agreement in place – with any club. I can promise you this is the case."

Arsenal have already pilfered a contract rebel from Schalke's grasp this summer; full-back Sead Kolasinac swapped Gelsenkirchen for north London in June after his deal with the German outfit expired. The Bosnia international, who is also capable of operating at centre-half, has adapted to quickly to life at the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger encouraged by his pre-season showings.

Liverpool's pursuit of another Bundesliga midfielder has been well publicised, but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has finally decided to move on to other targets after failing to convince Leipzig to part with Keita. Liverpool were reportedly interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches but Klopp is not keen on the idea of a loan deal for the Portuguese starlet, who is also catching Chelsea's eye.