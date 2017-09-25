A girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a welfare officer was stabbed at a school in Lincolnshire.

Police were called following reports of a stabbing just before 9am at Winterton Community Academy.

A 61-year-old woman has since been taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening stab wounds.

A 16-year-old girl, who is a student at the Academy, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently being questioned by officers.

The stabbing is believed to have taken place at an office inside the school and not in a classroom.

Chief Superintendent Christine Wilson said: "We attended a serious incident just before 9am this morning at Winterton Community Academy, and a 61-year-old woman is being treated in hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

"Staff at the school and police officers responded to this isolated incident very quickly, and one person is currently in custody as a result.

"There was no disruption to any other children, none of whom witnessed the incident. Children at the school have not been directly affected by this."

Headteacher Gareth Morris said: "We are keen to reassure parents and the community that this is an isolated incident and that the school remains open. We will support our staff directly affected and will be keeping parents updated throughout the day."