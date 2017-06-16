A teenage girl died from a severe allergic reaction, two hours after eating a kebab containing yoghurt, an inquest has heard.

Chloe Gilbert, 15, who was allergic to dairy products, was having lunch with a friend while shopping in Bath in March.

She went into anaphylactic shock shortly after eating the kebab. A passer-by administered an EpiPen injection before paramedics arrived.

Chloe was airlifted to Royal United Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Dr Peter Harrowing, assistant coroner for Avon, told Sky News: "This was an accidental exposure to dairy products to which Chloe was severely and seriously allergic and therefore her death is an accidental death."

Pathologist Dr Deborah Cook confirmed the cause of Chloe's death was anaphylaxis and aspiration of vomit due to "exposure to yoghurt with a known allergy to dairy product".

Speaking after the inquest, Chloe's parents paid tribute to their daughter. "Our dear Chloe, a true angel, is loved and so dearly missed by us, her brother, all her friends and family," they said.

"Thank you to all the services that tried to help Chloe that tragic day. Also the shop workers near by, the members of the public and Chloe's friend who did everything she could."