Russian scientists have created robots to replace human rescue workers in dangerous operations. While such robots may one day completely replace human rescue workers, for now they will be involved in life-threatening operations.

"The development of robots is unprecedented. There are complexes that use artificial intelligence in order to carry out complex tasks where there is a risk to a rescuer's life and health – in mines, mountains and high-rise buildings on fire," head of Russian Emergencies Ministry, Vladimir Puchkov, told Sputnik.

The prototypes were presented during the International Expo Integrated Security 2017 in Russia where various digital solutions for monitoring and forecasting hazards and threats were presented. Not only can they take on fire-fighting but also work in hazardous conditions like radiation, biological and chemical contamination.

The US Navy has been working on similar robots for firefighting and has tested some prototypes. The robots built of fire-resistant metal can step into smoky, red-hot holds of its fire-stricken areas, sprinkle water and assess damage with a camera that can see through smoke.

Similarly, Japan has been testing rescue robots that can be the future of earthquake rescue operations. The Fukushima plant rattled by the nuclear disaster is using TEPCO (Tokyo Electric Power Company) robots to assess the site and clean up radiation. The radiation in the source area was so high in Fukishima that some of the robots also could not survive.