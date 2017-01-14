Police in Scotland have arrested a man in connection with the death of his brother in a house fire on New Year's Day (2017).

Cameron Logan, 23, died when a blaze swept through a house in Milngavie at 7.25am on 1 January. The victim's partner, 24-year-old Rebecca Williams, was seriously injured. Cameron's parents David and Cathy, both aged 54, were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and later released.

Psychology student Cameron Logan and Williams had walked back to the house after a Hogmanay party a few hours before the fire, which police say was started deliberately.

Williams was pulled clear by David Logan, who was beaten back by the blaze as he attempted to rescue his son, the Scottish Sun reported. Cameron died at the scene, as did the family dog.

Williams, a radio journalist, was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in a critical condition, but is now stable and able to speak to detectives investigating the incident.

Blair Logan, 26, will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, 16 January, charged with one count of murder and three of attempted murder. A report is due to be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. Forensics teams remained at the house in Achray Place yesterday (13 January) and were seen removing evidence in sealed bags from the crime scene.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: "A 26-year-old man has been arrested and is currently detained in police custody in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man and the alleged attempted murder of a 24-year-old woman, a 54-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man on 1 January, 2017, in Achray Place, Milngavie."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Investigation Team based at Govan Police Office via 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.