England will travel to Scotland in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday, 10 June, with the Three Lions currently top of group F and in a comfortable position to progress to the finals in Russia.

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 5pm BST. Live coverage of the game will be on ITV and ITV HD.

Overview

Scotland have a fully fit squad to work with, following uncertainties over Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths, who missed training on Monday with an injury, but has been declared available for the qualifier at Hampden Park. Assistant manager Mark McGhee has confirmed the diagnosis, giving the Scots a major boost ahead of the game, who are currently in fourth spot with seven points, six behind the group leaders.

Gordon Strachan, who knows about the Scots' woeful record against England where they have lost all three qualifiers against the table toppers, insists that there is still time for them to top the group should they win their remaining five games. They started their campaign in brilliant fashion, winning their first two games but have managed to take only a solitary point from the remaining games, which has put their campaign in dire straits.

Meanwhile, Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has made himself unavailable from the England squad after picking up a "minor injury" in training. Tottenham forward Harry Kane has been asked to captain the squad for the first time following his performance in the recently concluded season.

The Three Lions have an enviable record against the Scots, winning 48 of the exchanges between the sides, with their last loss coming in 1999. They are also undefeated in the qualifiers, winning four and drawing one of the five games played thus far.

What Managers Say

Gordon Strachan: "People say he's only playing one striker, but sometimes you play with three and two of them are wide. Playing with Steven Naismith and Shaun Maloney, they were strikers rather than midfielders playing wide. He just gets on with life and I think he's relishing every game. At this moment, life is fantastic for him. When you see him off the training ground, he has a wonderful smile. But that smile has to be looked after during the training sessions, that's for sure." (via BBC)

Gareth Southgate: "Everybody is fit and available. I'm really pleased with the level of training and we'll have to transfer that into the game. The players have embraced some new ideas this week around how we want to work and we're looking forward to the game, it's a great one to be involved with. It's a special fixture, but the key objective is to qualify for the World Cup, so we've got to keep that in our mind. But it's a game that will test us in every way and that's what we should be looking forward to." (via BBC)

Betting Odds (betfair)

Scotland win: 5

Draw: 13/5

England win: 8/11

Team News

Scotland Squad:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Celtic), Jack Hamilton (Hearts), David Marshall (Hull City).

Defenders: Ikechi Anya (Derby County), Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town), Stephen Kingsley (Swansea City), Russell Martin (Norwich City), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Mark Reynolds (Aberdeen), Andrew Robertson (Hull City), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Scott Brown (Celtic), Tom Cairney (Fulham), Darren Fletcher (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), James Forrest (Celtic), James McArthur (Crystal Palace), James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United)land Squad.

Forwards: Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Chris Martin (Derby County), Steven Naismith (Norwich City).

England Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Fraser Forster (Southampton), Joe Hart (Manchester City), Tom Heaton (Burnley).

Defenders: Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United), Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur).

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

Forwards: Jermain Defoe (Sunderland), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).