Jose Mourinho is plotting another midfield addition to his first-team this summer in the form of young Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay, who has impressed after being given a run out with the senior squad during Manchester United's pre-season tour of the United States and Europe.

The youngster impressed for the Red Devils' Under-23 side last season and was rewarded with a place in the first-team for the final five games of the Premier League campaign. Despite being a midfielder, he was used as a centre-forward by for United reserve manager Warren Joyce, but his first start with the senior team came in his preferred central midfield position.

Mourinho gave him his debut as a second-half substitute against Arsenal last season and then handed him his first start in the final game of the campaign against Crystal Palace. The Portuguese manager was impressed enough to include him in the pre-season tour squad and afforded him game time against Real Salt Lake, Real Madrid and Norwegian side Valerenga.

McTominay scored his first senior goal for the club during their 3-0 win over Valerenga and according to the Daily Record, United are now considering including him in the first-team squad for the upcoming season. The report claims that the club is yet to decide whether to loan him out or keep him at Old Trafford which could see him being given opportunities in the EFL Cup.

The 20-year-old currently has Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and new arrival Nemanja Matic ahead of him in the pecking order and it is likely that he will be sent on loan in order to gain further first-team experience. The Scottish midfielder was delighted to have been given a chance to travel with the first-team and made it clear that his ambition is to push forward and become a regular first-team member.

"Coming over with the first team for a start and just playing games with them in pre-season and then obviously to get my first senior goal, it's the best feeling in the world," McTominay said, as quoted by the Daily Record.

"It's the best moment of my life so you just want more and more of this. This is what you work for every single day in training, dedicating yourself. I'm just going to enjoy it now and push forward to do my best.

"Seeing how [first-team players] prepare, what they do before games and during training, watching players like Paul Pogba or, in my position, Michael Carrick, and just learning as much as I can from them. I couldn't be at a better place," the young midfielder added.