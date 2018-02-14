Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has backed Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong to be the next inductees into the first-team as the duo continue to impress with the Red Devils' youth sides this season.

Gomes and Chong have been regulars in the United Under-18 setup this season, while also playing in the Uefa Youth League. The duo are highly rated by the coaching staff at the club and their impressive showing has earned them game time with the senior setup as well.

The former, who is 17 years old, has played in three games for the U23 side, and even made his senior debut for United against Yeovil Town in the FA Cup when he came on as a substitute for the final two minutes of the game.

Chong, on the other hand, is a year older, but is yet to play under Mourinho in the senior setup. The Netherlands U19 international made his debut in the United U23 side this season and has immediately caught the attention of the senior coaches and even the manager.

McTominay, who was speaking at a Q and A for HCL Technologies, has clearly been impressed by the duo's ability and has backed them to make the step up to the first-team in the future.

"There are a number of different boys in the younger age groups, but I feel that Angel [Gomes] and Chongy [Tahith Chong], I feel they have really great potential and hopefully one day they will be in the first team, training with us regularly and getting as much game time as they possibly can," McTominay was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

The 21-year-old is also a graduate from the Red Devils academy. He was promoted to the first-team last summer after Mourinho allowed Andreas Pereira to join Valencia on a season-long loan.

The Portuguese coach recently heaped praise on the midfielder and confirmed him as a regular member of the first-team after handing him his first Premier League start against Bournemouth. McTominay has also made starts for United in the Champions League and the Carabao Cup this season making a total of 12 first-team appearances thus far.

"I didn't realise that he was young Scott. For me he is not young Scott anymore - he is just Scott, a player from the first team squad," Mourinho explained, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.