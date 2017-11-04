SNP politician Mark McDonald has resigned from his ministerial role following allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

The MPS for Aberdeen Donside issued a statement saying he was standing down from his role as childcare as minister after "some of my previous actions" were "considered to be inappropriate".

He apologised "unreservedly to anyone I have upset or who might have found my behaviour inappropriate".

He seemed to suggest that his humour may have misconstrued as something rather more salacious but conceded that his behaviour "might have been uncomfortable" for others.

"Where I have believed myself to have been merely humorous or attempting to be friendly, my behaviour might have made others uncomfortable or led them to question my intentions," he said.

He accepted that his conduct was "entirely my responsibility" and said that, "in light of my position in government", he believes "it would not be appropriate to continue to serve in my role in the Scottish Government".

"I hope that in taking this step neither any particular woman or my family will be the focus of undue and unwarranted scrutiny," he added. "It has been an honour to serve in the Scottish Government and I will continue to serve my constituents in Aberdeen Donside to the best of my ability."

The nature of his alleged "inappropriate behaviour" has not been explained, but it has been suggested that accusers may come forward in light of his pre-emptive statement according to Sky News.

A government spokesperson confirmed the report, saying "Mr McDonald tendered his resignation to the First Minister on Saturday".

"The Education Secretary is responsible for all aspects of the education portfolio including those led by the minister for childcare and early years," the spokesman said. "The First Minister will appoint a new minister in due course."

It's the latest allegation in the escalating Westminster sex scandal that earlier this week saw defence secretary Michael Fallon resign after he admitted he had 'overstepped the mark' 15 years ago by placing hand upon Julia Hartley-Brewer's knee.

Yesterday it was announced that the UK Labour party has suspended Kelvin Hopkins, MP for Luton North while "allegations" are being investigated while Labour MP Clive Lewis is being investigated by his party over a groping allegation.