Scottish giants Rangers are keen to sign Arsenal midfielder Marcus McGuane on a temporary basis during the January transfer window.

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder is highly rated by Arsene Wenger and the coaches at London Colney, and his performances this season have attracted attention from a number of clubs in England and abroad.

The French coach has showed his faith in the midfielder by including him in three match day squads in the Europa League, and he made his debut against BATE Borisov when he came on as a second-half substitute. He made his second appearance as a last minute substitute against Red Star Belgrade.

According to the Sun, Wenger is keen to send the midfielder on loan in January in order for him to get regular first-team experience. Rangers are said to be leading the race for his signature but will have to contend with Serie A leaders Napoli, who are also keen to sign the tough tackling midfielder.

However, McGuane's representatives are said to favour a move to Ibrox Stadium, as they feel that it will suit the player better than other options. The Arsenal youth-team star was linked with a move to Manchester United during the summer transfer window, but chose to remain at Arsenal.

Wenger is keen to hold on to the highly rated midfielder, who has been capped by England at Under-17, 18 and 19 level. The manager is unlikely to use youth-team players in the knockout stages of the Europa League, and admitted recently that he will be busy in the January transfer window as there will be offers from clubs to take Arsenal players on loan.

"Yes, because first of all you have clubs that call you to get players on loan or to buy your players," Wenger said, as quoted by the Mirror. "And as well I'm open-minded to any possibility to strengthen our team."