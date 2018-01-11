After Oprah Winfrey delivered a rousing speech at the 2018 Golden Globes Awards, there were calls for the media mogul to run for US president. However, one smooth-voiced vocalist in particular does not want the media mogul as the next command-in-chief.

Singer Seal has called out Winfrey for her alleged hypocrisy, saying she isn't fit for the role as she has been "part of the problem for decades."

Taking to Instagram he shared a meme featuring two pictures of Winfrey with shamed producer Harvey Weinstein at separate events. The first shows her kissing him on the cheek.

The accompanying text read: "When you have been part of the problem for decades, but suddenly they all think you are the solution."

To drive home his point that she was somehow complicit, he added a direct message to Winfrey accusing her of being an example of "Sanctimonious Hollywood".

"Oh I forgot, that's right.....you'd heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young starry-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad.

#SanctimoniousHollywood.

The Grammy winner's comments section was soon awash with fans praising him for speaking out. "Finally one with gutts to call them out! Fake Hollywood just needs to freakn wake up!" one person said while another wrote: "Great music, smart man! Thanks for being a beacon of reason in a sea of insanity."

But others said that it was a case of the pot calling kettle black with one writing: "You full of it we have pictures of you with Kevin Spacey. Shouldn't throw stones when you live in a glass house."

Winstein's empire came crashing down in October when he was hit with a slew of allegations of sexual harassment and assault from more than 30 women including Rose McGowan, Cara Delevingne, Kate Beckinsale and Gwyneth Paltrow. The claims cast a spotlight on Hollywood's seedy underbelly and opened the floodgates with more victims of sexual assault speaking out against perpetrators.

Sunday Night's Golden Globes was dominated by anti-harassment initiative Times's Up – which also aims to combat gender inequality in the workplace. In a show of solidarity Winfrey, who was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the ceremony, joined the majority of actors who choose to wear black.

"I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon! " she said during her acceptance speech. "When that new day finally dawns it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me too' again."