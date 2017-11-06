Sean Combs is making it hard for us to keep track of his monikers. The rapper celebrated his 48th birthday on 4 November with a video announcement to introduce his newest name to the world.

"I know it's risky because it could come off as corny to some people," he said in a clip shared on Twitter. "So my new name is Love, aka Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers."

The record producer explained that the reason for the change was because he could no longer connect with those other titles. "I'm just not who I am before. I'm something different."

Over the years, the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker has gone through four monikers — Puffy Daddy, Puffy, P Diddy and simply Diddy before making this latest change.

While fans of the rapper were intrigued, professional wrestling viewers were not as accommodating and immediately pointed out that the name already belonged to another celebrity — former WWE manager Bruce Prichard aka Brother Love.

Prichard, who is currently signed to Impact Wrestling, was most famous for being the original manager for wrestling legend The Undertaker.

Following Comb's announcement, Twitter erupted with criticism for what some called "gimmick infringement", a sentiment that Prichard himself echoed in a tweet. "Yo. Find a new gimmick. I invented and perfected Brother Love," he posted online. "I am the original and you are not. Remember North Carolina."