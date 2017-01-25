Sean "X-Pac" Waltman has revealed that he quit the WWE in 1996 as his salary was "really bad". The wrestler, more popular by his ring name 1-2-3 Kid, in an interview with Wrestling Inc, said that it was tough working at the wrestling entertainment company as many a times "we didn't draw at the arena".

"If we got $200 for expenses on the road, we wouldn't get anything on our paycheck," he pointed out.

The former WWE superstar also talked about how he managed to work for the WCW. Waltman said that when he met WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura's then agent Barry Bloom for some movie roles, the latter told him about Eric Bischoff – who at the time was in charge of WCW.

"I got Scott [Hall] on the phone right there. That set all of that in motion. So when I'm hearing that I could make three-times, four-times, the money I was making and work half the dates, I mean, what would you do?"

Speaking about how his style in the ring made an impact on cruiserweights, Waltman said that his first WWE run paved the way for smaller stars like Rey Mysterio, Chris Jericho and AJ Styles in the wrestling entertainment company. "The Master of 619" went on to become one of the most recognised WWE heavyweight champion in the history of the company.

"I don't think that would have happened, well, I know it wouldn't have happened before that," he said. "Stephanie [McMahon] actually came up to me at one point in one of our conversations, and talked about, one day me being WWE/F Champion. I think it was still F at the time. And I never thought about it. I never thought about that. And I took myself out of the game before that ever happened."