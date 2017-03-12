The investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann will be extended by another six months, thanks to Home Office funding.

A sum of £85,000 ($103,430) will fund the work of the enquiry, named Operation Grange, which will now be able to investigate the case until September 2017.

It has been nearly 10 years since three-year-old Madeleine disappeared from the family's holiday apartment in Praia De Luz, Portugal, in May 2007.

In spite of reports claiming that the daughter of Gerry and Kate McCann had been seen in the likes of Morocco, Spain and Belgium, the girl's whereabouts are still unknown.

Madeleine's parents, who also have twins Amelie and Sean, said that they will "never give up hope" of finding their daughter.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: "Following an application from the Metropolitan Police for Special Grant funding, the Home Office has confirmed £85,000 in operational costs for Operation Grange for the period 1 April until September 2017.

"As with all applications, the resources required are reviewed regularly and careful consideration is given before any new funding is allocated."

The initial Portuguese investigation into Madeleine's disappearance fell into disrepute after a series of mistakes were made in the early hours of the investigation, including an officer dusting the bedroom window's exterior shutter for fingerprints without wearing gloves or any other protective clothing.

The McCanns recently lost a legal battle against former investigative lead on the case Goncalo Amaral, after he published a book entitled The Truth of The Lie which accused the McCanns of faking their daughter's abduction.

Portugal's Supreme Court ruling reversed the 2015 libel case decision which ordered Amaral pay €500,000 (£394,000) in damages to the family.

Operation Grange was launched in May 2011 following a request to Scotland Yard from then home secretary Theresa May and former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Since the review began, £11.1m has been spent to find Madeleine McCann.