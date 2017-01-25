A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sending racist online abuse to Article 50 campaigner Gina Miller. Police arrested the suspect at an address in Knightsbridge on suspicion of racially aggravated malicious communications.

The allegations relate to a complaint made by Miller in November in the wake of a High Court ruling that MPs must be able to vote before Theresa May triggers formal proceedings to leave the EU.

Miller, 51, who was born in Guyana, described receiving a string of racist and sexist abuse online in the wake of the decision.

The suspect is the second person to be arrested in connection with abuse to Miller after a 55-year-old man was held on suspicion of the same offence in December.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Officers from the Met's Operation Falcon have today, Wednesday, 25 January, arrested a 50-year-old man at an address in Knightsbridge on suspicion of racially aggravated malicious communications.

"The arrest is in connection with a complaint made to police on 6 November by a 51-year-old woman relating to threats made online and a second unrelated comment believed to have been made by the same suspect in August 2016.

"The arrested man is currently in custody at a central London police station.

"As part of the same investigation, officers have issued eight cease and desist notices to individuals in various parts of the UK.

"A cease and desist notice takes the form of a notice served by police advising the recipient that to continue with their current actions or behaviour could result in police action."

The arrest follows the Supreme Court rejecting an appeal by the Government and ruling that the prime minister must seek approval from parliament before she triggers the formal process of leaving the EU.