A 21-year-old man is reported to have been arrested in west London on late on Saturday night (16 September) in connection with the terror attack on the Parsons Green Tube station.

The man was taken into custody in Hounslow at around 11.50pm BST, London's Metropolitan Police announced on Sunday morning.

"He was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act and taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody," it said.

The attack took place on 15 September at around 8.20am, injuring 29 people. An improvised bomb partially detonated on the rush-hour Tube carriage when it had stopped at Parsons Green station on the District Line.

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

