A second teenager has been arrested in connection with an acid attack that left a London delivery driver fighting for his life.

A 32-year-old man had acid thrown in his face by two men while delivering food to a house on Walpole Road in Walthamstow, north-east London, on 2 November.

A 16-year-old was arrested on Friday night (3 November) on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. Police said on Sunday (5 November) that a second teenager has been arrested in connection with the attack.

The thugs threw the corrosive substance in the man's face as they tried to steal his moped. Police say the driver could lose his sight after suffering "terrible eye injuries."

"This attack has left a man fighting for his life and with terrible eye injuries. This was an innocent man going about his work as a delivery driver, who may never see again," Detective Chief Inspector Gordon Henderson said.

Just 25 minutes after the first attack, police received reports of a second acid attack on a delivery driver, in Tottenham, about 1.5 miles from the first incident. The man was taken to hospital but his injuries are not said to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in connection with the second attack. Police told the BBC that they "strongly suspect" the attacks are linked.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd announced last month at the Conservative Party conference that the sale of corrosive substances to under-18s would be banned under police powers.

"Acid attacks are absolutely revolting," she said. "You have all seen the pictures of victims that never fully recover. Endless surgeries. Lives ruined. So today, I am also announcing a new offence to prevent the sale of acids to under-18s."