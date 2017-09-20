The case of the 10-year-old rape survivor from India, who gave birth to a baby girl in August, took a new turn on Tuesday (19 September) after police arrested a second uncle of the girl.

The 41-year-old accused is the younger brother of the man, who was earlier arrested and charged with raping the minor girl multiple times about seven months ago.

According to reports, both the accused used to stay together in Chandigarh city and they reportedly took turns to rape the daughter of their cousin sister.

The girl was found to be over 30 weeks pregnant in mid-July when she was taken to a doctor by her parents after she complained of a stomach ache. Her parents pleaded for an abortion, which was denied by a local court.

The girl's family then moved to the Supreme Court of India but due to its tough law on abortion, she was denied permission. On 17 August, she delivered a premature baby.

However, the shocking twist in the rape case came after a DNA test done last week on the newborn baby confirmed that the uncle, who is accused of impregnating the minor, is not the biological father of her child.

The latest arrest was made after the child told in her statement before the authorities on Tuesday that her "younger mama (maternal uncle)" used to rape her.

Senior superintendent of police in Chandigarh, Nilambari Vijay Jagdale, told Hindustan Times: "It was in one of the counselling sessions that the victim told her mother about the second accused. He has been arrested."

It was also reported that the accused, who is a cook by profession, had tried to flee to his home country Nepal after the re-investigation into the case started.

But before he had executed his plan, police reached on time and arrested him. The cook has also reportedly confessed to his crime and will soon be presented in court.