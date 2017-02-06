Binge-watchers of Netflix rejoice, as your weekends will go a lot smoother thanks to this amazing trick that allows you go straight to your favourite genre pages immediately, opening up a world of new shows, films and other content you may have missed.
You may be limited to certain genres depending on your IP address, so you'll have to click around and see what's available out there.
A guide from Uproxx breaks it down for you: log into Netflix, type "www.netflix.com/browse/genre/XXXX" and replace "XXXX" with one of the codes below. This will open up anything from rom-coms to pro-wrestling for you, enough to satisfy any couch potato.
Action & Adventure: 1365
Action Comedies: 4304
Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1568
Alien Sci-Fi: 3327
Biographical Documentaries: 3652
Biographical Dramas: 3179
Boxing Movies: 12443
British Movies: 10757
British TV Shows: 52117
Classic Action & Adventure: 46576
Classic Comedies: 31694
Classic Dramas: 29809
Classic Thrillers: 46588
Classic TV Shows: 46553
Classic War Movies: 48744
Classic Westerns: 47465
Comedies: 6548
Crime Documentaries: 9875
Cult Comedies: 9434
Cult Horror Movies: 10944
Cult Movies: 7627
Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 4734
Cult TV Shows: 74652
Dark Comedies: 869
Documentaries: 6839
Epics: 52858
Experimental Movies: 11079
Football Movies: 12803
Gangster Movies: 31851
Horror Comedy: 89585
Horror Movies: 8711
Independent Action & Adventure: 11804
Independent Comedies: 4195
Independent Dramas: 384
Independent Movies: 7077
Independent Thrillers: 3269
Late Night Comedies: 1402
Martial Arts Movies: 8985
Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling: 6695
Military Action & Adventure: 2125
Military Documentaries: 4006
Military Dramas: 11
Military TV Shows: 25804
Music & Concert Documentaries: 90361
Music: 1701Political Comedies: 2700
Political Documentaries: 7018
Political Dramas: 6616
Political Thrillers: 10504
Psychological Thrillers: 5505
Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1492
Sci-Fi Adventure: 6926
Sci-Fi Dramas: 3916
Sci-Fi Horror Movies: 1694
Sci-Fi Thrillers: 11014
Sports Comedies: 5286
Sports Documentaries: 180
Sports Dramas: 7243
Sports Movies: 4370
Spy Action & Adventure: 10702
Spy Thrillers: 9147
Stage Musicals: 55774
Stand-up Comedy: 11559
Steamy Romantic Movies: 35800
Steamy Thrillers: 972
Supernatural Horror Movies: 42023
Supernatural Thrillers: 11140
Tearjerkers: 6384
Teen Comedies: 3519
Teen Dramas: 9299
Teen Screams: 52147
Teen TV Shows: 60951
Thrillers: 8933
Travel & Adventure Documentaries: 1159
TV Action & Adventure: 10673
TV Cartoons: 11177
TV Comedies: 10375
TV Documentaries: 10105
TV Dramas: 11714
TV Horror: 83059
TV Mysteries: 4366
TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1372
TV Shows: 83
Urban & Dance Concerts: 9472
Vampire Horror Movies: 75804
Werewolf Horror Movies: 75930
Westerns: 7700
World Music Concerts: 2856
Zombie Horror Movies: 75405