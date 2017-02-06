Binge-watchers of Netflix rejoice, as your weekends will go a lot smoother thanks to this amazing trick that allows you go straight to your favourite genre pages immediately, opening up a world of new shows, films and other content you may have missed.

You may be limited to certain genres depending on your IP address, so you'll have to click around and see what's available out there.

A guide from Uproxx breaks it down for you: log into Netflix, type "www.netflix.com/browse/genre/XXXX" and replace "XXXX" with one of the codes below. This will open up anything from rom-coms to pro-wrestling for you, enough to satisfy any couch potato.

Action & Adventure: 1365

Action Comedies: 4304

Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1568

Alien Sci-Fi: 3327

Biographical Documentaries: 3652

Biographical Dramas: 3179

Boxing Movies: 12443

British Movies: 10757

British TV Shows: 52117

Classic Action & Adventure: 46576

Classic Comedies: 31694

Classic Dramas: 29809

Classic Thrillers: 46588

Classic TV Shows: 46553

Classic War Movies: 48744

Classic Westerns: 47465

Comedies: 6548

Crime Documentaries: 9875

Cult Comedies: 9434

Cult Horror Movies: 10944

Cult Movies: 7627

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 4734

Cult TV Shows: 74652

Dark Comedies: 869

Documentaries: 6839

Epics: 52858

Experimental Movies: 11079

Football Movies: 12803

Gangster Movies: 31851

Horror Comedy: 89585

Horror Movies: 8711

Independent Action & Adventure: 11804

Independent Comedies: 4195

Independent Dramas: 384

Independent Movies: 7077

Independent Thrillers: 3269

Late Night Comedies: 1402

Martial Arts Movies: 8985

Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling: 6695

Military Action & Adventure: 2125

Military Documentaries: 4006

Military Dramas: 11

Military TV Shows: 25804

Music & Concert Documentaries: 90361

Music: 1701Political Comedies: 2700

Political Documentaries: 7018

Political Dramas: 6616

Political Thrillers: 10504

Psychological Thrillers: 5505

Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1492

Sci-Fi Adventure: 6926

Sci-Fi Dramas: 3916

Sci-Fi Horror Movies: 1694

Sci-Fi Thrillers: 11014

Sports Comedies: 5286

Sports Documentaries: 180

Sports Dramas: 7243

Sports Movies: 4370

Spy Action & Adventure: 10702

Spy Thrillers: 9147

Stage Musicals: 55774

Stand-up Comedy: 11559

Steamy Romantic Movies: 35800

Steamy Thrillers: 972

Supernatural Horror Movies: 42023

Supernatural Thrillers: 11140

Tearjerkers: 6384

Teen Comedies: 3519

Teen Dramas: 9299

Teen Screams: 52147

Teen TV Shows: 60951

Thrillers: 8933

Travel & Adventure Documentaries: 1159

TV Action & Adventure: 10673

TV Cartoons: 11177

TV Comedies: 10375

TV Documentaries: 10105

TV Dramas: 11714

TV Horror: 83059

TV Mysteries: 4366

TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1372

TV Shows: 83

Urban & Dance Concerts: 9472

Vampire Horror Movies: 75804

Werewolf Horror Movies: 75930

Westerns: 7700

World Music Concerts: 2856

Zombie Horror Movies: 75405