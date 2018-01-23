A security guard has suffered serious facial injuries after being sprayed with an "ammonia type substance" during a cash-in-transit robbery outside a bank in West Yorkshire.

Violent thieves sprayed the substance in the face of the G4S security guard before they grabbed a cash box he was holding outside a branch of Barclays Bank in Brighouse, Calderdale, West Yorkshire.

The cash box was snatched shortly after 1pm on Tuesday (23 January) before the "very shaken" security guard was rushed to Calderdale Royal Infirmary with serious facial injuries.

West Yorkshire Police are now hunting for a single male suspect who targeted the security guard as he left his van and ran off with the cash box afterwards.

The suspect is thought to be aged in his 20s, and authorities have not arrested anyone in connection with the violent robbery as of yet.

Area risk consultant for G4S Cash Solutions, Duncan Watson, described the robbery as "violent" and vicious", reported the Press Association (PA).

He said: "On Tuesday 23 January, one of our cash crews was the victim of a violent attack during a routine service on Briggate, Brighouse. Our employee has suffered serious facial injuries and is currently receiving treatment in hospital. He has understandably been left very shaken by this vicious attack.

"We are working closely with West Yorkshire Police and I would urge anyone who may have been nearby and seen this attack to get in touch with the police or dial 101 so that those behind this attack can be brought to justice."

Emergency services including police, fire and ambulance all attended the scene, on Briggate, and a cordon was set up.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "It is believed the victim had an ammonia type substance sprayed in his face, and he is currently receiving medical treatment at Calderdale Royal Infirmary.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 referencing police log 870 of 23/01."