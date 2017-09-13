Police are looking at the security arrangements of Prince George's new school after a woman was arrested for breaking in and allegedly trying to burgle it.

The Met is looking at how an unnamed 40-year-old woman got access to Battersea School where the third in line to the throne started at the beginning of September.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary at 2.15pm on Wednesday (13 September). The prince had already gone home by that time, the Mirror reported.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "We are working with the school, which is attended by His Royal Highness Prince George, to review its security arrangements after the incident.

"Police are part of the protective security arrangements for the Prince and we will continue to work closely with the school, which is responsible for building security on its site."

Last week, local residents criticised a lack of security at the school after one local was able to walk its halls unchallenged after finding entrances to the building were left unlocked.

Sarah Burnett-Moore, a doctor, told the Telegraph: "I could have walked in with an IED [improvised explosive device] and set it to go off on Thursday." Royal protection officers will reportedly work around the clock to ensure the school is secure.

A spokeswoman for Kensington Palace, the residence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, said according to Sky News: "We are aware of this issue but won't comment on security matters."

They said there were no plans to change the Prince's school, which has around 560 pupils aged from four to 13 and and costs around £17,604 a year.

George's father, Prince William said last week of his son's first day: "It went well. There was one other parent who had more of an issue with their children so I was quite pleased I wasn't the one."