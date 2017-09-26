The 2018 Sony World Photography Awards, one of the world's leading photography competitions, are now open for entries. Now in its 11th year, the competition is open to photographers of all ages, backgrounds and experience levelsin 10 diverse categories. Submissions are free at www.worldphoto.org.

The closing date for entries is 4 January 2018. IBTimes UK presents some of the inspiring early entries received so far in each of the categories.

Architecture: The photographing of buildings or structures. This can be real or an interpretation of a building, but the work must have an intended aesthetic.

Robert Götzfried, Germany – Architecture: Berufsschule PoolRobert Götzfried/Sony World Photography Awards 2018
Songshen Jiang, China –Architecture: Buildings ForestSongshen Jiang/Sony World Photography Awards 2018
Lorenzo Linthout, Italy – Architecture: HotelLorenzo Linthout/Sony World Photography Awards 2018
Víctor Vargas Altamirano, Ecuador – Architecture: OculusVíctor Vargas Altamirano/Sony World Photography Awards 2018

Wildlife: This category typically focuses on animals that are undomesticated and shot within their natural environment.

Jiamin Lu, China – Wildlife: Fireflies FlyingJiamin Lu/Sony World Photography Awards 2018
Shirly Pricillia, Indonesia – Wildlife: The LeaderShirly Pricillia/Sony World Photography Awards 2018
Hamish Mitchell, Canada – Wildlife: On The Brink Of ExtinctionHamish Mitchell/Sony World Photography Awards 2018

Landscape & Nature: Your view of the physical world. Open wide to interpretations, this category covers landscapes, mountains, glaciers, plants and more. Please note, though, that this category does not include wildlife imagery.

Irena Walania, Poland – Landscape & Nature: Touched by the SunIrena Walania/Sony World Photography Awards 2018
Joana Villar, Portugal – Landscape & Nature: Tajma-HaJoana Villar/Sony World Photography Awards 2018
Ales Krivec, Slovenia – Landscape & Nature: Drama in the MountainsAles Krivec/Sony World Photography Awards 2018
Felipe Tomas Jiménez Ordóñez, Spain – Landscape & Nature: La OlaFelipe Tomas Jiménez Ordóñez/Sony World Photography Awards 2018

Motion: Capturing movement within a single, still image.

Riyas Muhammed, India – Motion: Amazing FlyboardRiyas Muhammed/Sony World Photography Awards 2018
F Dilek Uyar, Turkey – Motion: Wild HorsesF Dilek Uyar,/Sony World Photography Awards 2018
Diego Faus Momparler, Spain – Motion: The LighthouseDiego Faus Momparler/Sony World Photography Awards 2018

Portraiture: The photographer should clearly show the expression and emotion of the person or group of people being photographed. Normally the subject is aware that the photograph is being taken and there is a relationship between the sitter and the photographer.

Dmitry Mordvintsev, Russian Federation – Portraiture: PensiveDmitry Mordvintsev/Sony World Photography Awards 2018
Anastasia Kaloshina, Russian Federation – Portraiture: UntitledAnastasia Kaloshina/Sony World Photography Awards 2018

Enhanced: A photograph that has been technically manipulated. This could include abstract, panoramic, stitched and composite images, among others.

Garcia Dominik, France – Enhanced: Les rêveries de Monsieur C...Garcia Dominik/Sony World Photography Awards 2018

Travel: Inspiring images from your travels. The journeys may be close to home or further afield.

Guillaume Petermann, France – Travel: UntitledGuillaume Peterman/Sony World Photography Awards 2018
Cezar Gabriel Popescu, Romania – Travel: Happiness is in The Small ThingsCezar Gabriel Popescu/Sony World Photography Awards 2018
Debmalya Roy Choudhuri, India – Travel: The Universal BeingDebmalya Roy Choudhuri/Sony World Photography Awards 2018

Culture: Consider this category in the widest meaning of the world. This could include art, sport, traditional customs, history, festivals, local events and/or celebrations.

Matheus Hobold Sovernigo, Brazil – Culture: Sacred Monk MealMatheus Hobold Sovernigo/Sony World Photography Awards 2018

Still Life: Typically depicting inanimate subject matter, often a group or an arrangement of objects devoid of human presence. The approach can be classic or innovative and bold.

Klaus Lenzen, Germany – Still Life: Car ParkKlaus Lenzen/Sony World Photography Awards 2018
Udo Dittmann, Germany – Still Life: CornflowersUdo Dittmann/Sony World Photography Awards 2018

Street Photography: An image that records everyday life in a public space.

Ranajit Chatterjee, India – Street Photography: ReflectionRanajit Chatterjee/Sony World Photography Awards 2018
Ichsan Sudarmanto, Indonesia – Street Photography: SleepyIchsan Sudarmanto/Sony World Photography Awards 2018

The closing date for entries is 4 January 2018. Enter now at www.worldphoto.org