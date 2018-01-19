Prince William is sporting a new hairdo. The Duke of Cambridge unveiled his fresh look at a meeting with patients at Evelina London Children's Hospital in London on Thursday (18 January).

According to Daily Star, William got a buzzcut — a hairstyle for which a barber uses a scissor and a comb to trim hair, resulting in a softer finish — in order to prevent his father, Prince Charles, and younger brother, Prince Harry, from teasing him about his receding hairline.

Harry had once poked fun in public over William's hair loss, saying, "I think he definitely is brainier than I am, but we established that at school, along with his baldness." In 2013, William too had joked about his hair loss problem saying his son, George, has "way more hair than me, thank God!"

William reportedly decided to take the plunge after consulting wife, Kate Middleton's, longtime hairdresser Richard Ward.

And how much did it cost the Duke to get the new haircut? A whopping £180 ($250), according to the news outlet. The haircut was done at Kensington Palace by Ward's senior hairstylist, Joey Wheeler, who has worked as a hairdresser for the past 11 years.

"Wills sought Richard's advice, but it was Joey who was the one to visit the Palace and give him his new buzzcut," a royal insider told the publication. "The Prince got sick of being teased by Harry about going bald and this seemed like a practical solution – and one that should stop all the digs too."

Celebrity hairdresser Adee Phelan is pleased with William's new hairstyle as he told The Sun, "William looks amazing — a million times better."

Phelan said a person can do two things when going bald - either get a "skinhead transplant known as scalp micro pigmentation so it's less apparent you're going bald. Or you just lump it off".

"He's now owning the baldness," he said. "He should grow some stubble like Harry. It might not be allowed in his role but it would make a real difference."