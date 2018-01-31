Tom Hardy has finally got a tattoo designed by Leonardo DiCaprio after losing a bet around two years ago.

The Revenant actor kept his end of the bargain by getting a tattoo onto his bicep, which clearly seems to be a joke played by his co-star as the tattoo reads, "Leo Knows All" in all black caps.

Hardy's new ink was revealed when a fan shared a photo of the 40-year-old actor on Instagram after coming across him on the streets of San Francisco on 30 January.

"Captured a couple Pictures for @tomhardy today. Fingers crossed he posts them. Regardless here's an obligatory selfie," the fan wrote alongside the photo.

People were quick to comment on the snap, with one user asking, "F**! Did You notice the "Leo knows..." Tattoo on his bicep? Wasnt that the bet?" And another added: "Leo should be smiling now."

In 2016, Hardy revealed he had lost a bet to DiCaprio and was supposed to get a tattoo of the latter's choice but was still to get the ink.

"He wrote, in this really shitty handwriting: 'Leo knows everything,'" Hardy told Esquire. "Ha! I was like, 'O.K., I'll get it done, but you have to write it properly.'"

Hardy seems to have got the tattoo a few weeks ago as the new ink was not there on his bicep in a photo he shared with his fans on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

Hardy got himself the tattoo after losing a bet they made around the 2016 Oscar nominations, with the former certain he would not be nominated for his supporting role in The Revenant, while the latter was convinced the British actor would be nominated.

Although Hardly got nominated, he did not win the award for Best Supporting Actor. Mark Rybel won the award for his portrayal of Rudolf Abel in Bridge of Spies. DiCaprio won the Best Actor for his role in The Revenant.