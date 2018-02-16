John Kavanagh claims "there seems to be something forming there" regarding a potential MMA fight between Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

The 29-year-old stepped inside the boxing ring to face the American in August 2017. The Irishman lost the fight as Mayweather was successful in maintaining his unbeaten streak intact as he emerged victorious in the 10-the round stoppage win.

Mayweather teased the MMA enthusiasts after posting a video of himself in an MMA cage on Twitter. Kavanagh, who has been McGregor's coach and mentor for a long time, cited the example of boxing fight between the UFC star and the boxing legend while discussing about a fight between the pair inside the octagon.

"I'm kind of reminded of early last year when I was asked about the boxing fight," Kavanagh told The Mac Life.

"I was as doubtful as anybody and actually went as far as to stupidly tweeted that I would do the Irish Riverdance naked if Floyd steps in the Octagon. Now I'm going to be honest, I'm practicing Irish dancing and I'm getting nervous about that.

"In all seriousness, it's a crazy world we live in, the fight that could never happen happened and this is a fight that can never happen and it seems to be getting...I don't know, there seems to be something forming there."

Kavanagh also went on to stress that he would "absolutely love it" if McGregor and Mayweather get inside the octagon in the future. He also went on to stress that self-defence, not winning titles, was one of the major reasons for him to take up martial arts.

"I came into martial arts not to win UFC titles. I came into martial arts out of curiosity for martial arts and self-defense," he said.

"And really what got me involved in UFC 1, what was intriguing after doing martial arts my whole life, was how does a sumo (wrestler) do against a kickboxer? How does a jiu-jitsu guy do against a Wing Chun practitioner?

"After the first four or five UFCs it became obvious what styles were a waste of time and what training systems worked. And then it became more of a sport.

"That's great, I enjoy it and that's what I spend most of my time doing, but I still like looking at the odd old school video — 'Karate master challenges jiu-jitsu guy'. This reminds me of the early days, one of the best boxers ever against one of the best MMA fighters ever, what will happen?"