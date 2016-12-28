A fan recently made a mashup of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's Carpool Karaoke segment, and the Kill Em with Kindness singer loves this video. According to a report in Hollywood Life, Gomez has not only seen the video but also thinks that it's "really cute and well done."

A source told the website, "Selena has seen the video and she loves it, she thinks it is really cute and well done." By mashing together Selena and Bieber's separate appearances on James Corden's The Late Late Show hit segment, the video gives us a glimpse at what things would look like if the former couple were still together today and out for a fun ride."

"She looks at it very fondly and is very happy with it. It makes her smile," the insider added. The video features them singing together, including a moment where Bieber laughs at his ex-girlfriend's love of ginger shots. Justin reveals that he's prone to crying, and says, "I'm an emotional guy," with Selena looking over him and giving him a comforting pat on the back, in the mashup video.

The couple dated on and off from 2010 to 2014, however, the Love Yourself crooner recently admitted that he is single and is not looking to date anytime soon. Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres show, the 22-year-old singer told the host, "I am not dating anybody, I am single. I'm not really looking either."

Selena Gomez herself took a break from her singing career due to health reasons in August. The singer nearly choked up while opening up about her struggles at the 2016 American Music Awards. She said, "In 2014, this stage was actually the first time that I was authentically 100 percent honest with all of you. I think it's safe to say most of you know my life whether I liked it or not. And I had to stop. Because I had everything. And I was absolutely broken inside. I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down."