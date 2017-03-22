Selena Gomez's fans around the world will surely be surprised to know the one thing that she loves. The "It Ain't Me" singer revealed the secret in a recent interview with Vogue.

"How much I love depressing things," the 24-year-old songstress said when asked what was the one thing that would surprise her fans.

The Same Old Love singer also revealed that she feels most creative when she is "sad". She added that she in 10 years will be "hopefully happy".

When asked about the one thing that she can't live without, she replied it's her family. "Everyone is equal and everything happens for a reason," Gomez said about a lesson she learned from her parents.

When asked what advice she would give her 15-year-old self, she said, "Go ahead and do it 'cause you're gonna do it anyway."

While Gomez is said to be dating The Weeknd, she did not talk about their romance but revealed the best surprise she has ever received. She said it was "a romantic dinner on a rooftop". "Jewelry box", she said was the most meaningful gift she has ever received.

Gomez and the Canadian singer sparked romance rumours when they were first spotted kissing outside a restaurant in Los Angeles on 10 January. Since then the duo have been spotted numerous times, while indulging in PDAs.

Gomez also revealed what she would call her life if it were a song. She said, "I'm still trying to figure it out."

Lastly, she thanked her fans and followers for their support.

"I get to do what I love every single day and it's because of you," she said, "thank you."