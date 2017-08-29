Selena Gomez
She has become a role model with a clean-cut image and is a in a steady relationship with The Weeknd, but Selena Gomez ran into controversy on Monday (28 August) when her Instagram account was hacked.

The 25-year-old's social media page, which is followed by 125m people, began sharing naked photos of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. The account was quickly deactivated and the photos were removed. Shortly after, Selena's account was up and running again with the offending snaps deleted.

Kirsten Stubbs – the Digital Marketing Director at Interscope Records – tweeted that Selena's record label temporarily took down the superstar's Instagram account. She tweeted: "We deactivated with Instagram to ensure it's secure before relaunching! Hang tight."

Many fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on the incident. One tweeted: "As if someone has hacked Selena Gomez account and posted a naked photo of Biebs calling him 'lil shrimpy'".

Another said: "Selena Gomez just got hacked on Instagram and I've never laughed harder in my life".

A third put: "Yo whoever hacked @selenagomez Instagram is a SAVAGE".

Selena, who began dating Justin in 2009 before they finally called it quits after several reconciliations some time in 2015, became the most-followed celebrity in May 2016, garnering more fans than her ex and good pal Taylor Swift.

She previously told Vogue: "As soon as I became the most-followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out," she admitted. "It had become so consuming to me. It's what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn't want to see, like it was putting things in my head that I didn't want to care about."

"I always end up feeling like s**t when I look at Instagram," Gomez added. "Which is why I'm kind of under the radar, ghosting it a bit."

Selena seems to be using the platform to tease her fans with upcoming snippets from her latest music videos along with some modelling work for the likes of Coach.

