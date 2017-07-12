Selena Gomez has been teasing her fans no end about her new single Fetish which comes out tomorrow (12 July).

The 24-year-old hasn't stopped posting on Instagram since the weekend about the new track which is taunting her 123m followers ahead of its release.

Gomez had previously posted six photos of artwork for the single, showing her wearing a lemon yellow maxi dress.

In three new posts, Gomez continued the same theme by wearing a second yellow dress - this time a sheer patterned frilly number worn with white sandals in one shot and white stockings in another.

The last photo has gained over 4.1m likes in just 14 hours - proving how excited fans are for Gomez's new music.

The former Disney star sports a shorter wavy hairstyle in the snaps and a natural rosy make-up look. She also posted a short clip of the new music video for Fetish which shows a close up of her mouth as she sings the lyrics.

Fans went wild over the new Instagram shots, with one follower commenting: "Yasssss can't wait".

Another wrote: "OMFG I'M SO EXCITED!!!" as a third added: "Good bye social life, I'm going to listen Selena Gomez's new song love ya so much❤".

Gomez's latest Instagram offering comes as it has been reported that she and boyfriend The Weeknd - real name Abel Tesfaye - are "missing each other" terribly since spending time apart due to their busy schedules.

The couple are said to be in constant contact, however, with the two expressing their love for one another by "texting, messaging and face timing."

Gomez has reportedly been "sending cute and funny memes to Abel to show him how much she's thinking of him," a source close to the songstress told HollywoodLife.