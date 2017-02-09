Back in the limelight, Selena Gomez is all set to wow her fans with her brand new Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why. Based on Jay Asher's YA novel of the same name, the pop star's new show tells the story of Hannah Baker, whose decision to commit suicide leaves a deep impact on her high-school classmates.

Before ending her life, though, the lead character Baker records 13 tapes, which are eventually passed on to her friends, each of whom had a role in her decision to commit suicide.

Executive producer Gomez said her involvement was influenced by her personal struggles.

"I was actually going through a really difficult time when they started production," the 24-year-old revealed during a Netflix-hosted panel. "I went away for 90 days, and I actually met tons of kids in this place that we're talking about a lot of the issues that these characters are experiencing."

The Hands To Myself songstress' Lupus struggles are no news to the fans as she had taken some time off her career and media attention in August to focus on her health and happiness.

In a public statement, Selena had announced then "I've discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges. I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off."

At the time, reports even claimed that Selena has been seeking treatment at a Tennessee facility after she cancelled the rest of her Revival tour. Although, the pop princess is back in action, she confides that she still can't stand social media.

"It's hard right now. I can't stand social media, I can't stand what they're looking at. I can't stand what they think is reality, and [this] show is real as it could possibly get," she said at the press event.

Selena's new show 13 Reasons Why airs on Netflix in March, and ahead of the big premiere, the Disney alum explained what her young audience can expect from the drama. "Unfortunately, kids don't care. They don't care," she said. "They have to see something that's going to scare them. They need to see something that's frightening.

"My hope for 13 Reasons Why is... they can have these conversations about these incredibly difficult and really life-or-death topics without starting from the place of fear or having to protect their own secrets."

13 Reasons Why premieres on Netflix on 31 March.