One of the entertainment industry's cutest young couples, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), have ended their relationship. According to reports, the two artists decided to call it quits after 10 months of dating, because of their busy work schedules.

"She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship," a source told People magazine. "It's been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn't easy on them.

"It's over for now, but they're still in touch."

Gomez and The Weeknd were first romantically linked after the two were spotted sharing a kiss outside a restaurant in January. They later made their relationship red carpet official at the Met Gala in May.

"It's been hard for them to come to the realisation that this is the direction things were heading, but it's been hard for months," the source added.

News of the split follows the Bad Liar hitmaker's recently rekindled friendship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and rumours are milling that the two might be getting back together. However, an insider dismissed the claim stating that they were just friends.

The two attended church together on 29 October and were seen enjoying a meal later that day.

Bieber and Gomez were famously in an on-again-off-again relationship from 2011 to 2015. According to sources, the recently single 25-year-old's family and friends are concerned about their renewed friendship.

"Justin is aware Selena's family is not thrilled they are hanging out. They think he caused Selena a lot of grief," an unnamed friend of the Sorry singer was quoted by People as saying. "Justin hopes he can prove to them that he has changed."

In 2014 Bieber found himself on the wrong side of the law and was arrested for driving under the influence. He also faced vandalism charges after egging a neighbour's house. Of late though, the 23-year-old has been spending more time with his church's pastor and attends services regularly.

"He has changed a lot in the past few months. He is a very different person," People quoted a source as saying. "They have a lot to talk about and are having fun catching up."