Selena Gomez and The Weeknd enjoyed a night out with their Hollywood friends, French Montana and Jaden Smith, at Dave & Buster's in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday (26 January). Gomez and her rumoured boyfriend were pictured holding hands as they got in the car together and headed home.

According to an E! News report, the couple looked "smitten" as they left the arcade at 3am. "Selena looked so happy and Abel was very chill, very relaxed. They held hands as they left and it was very warm, you can tell they are really enjoying each other's company...[Selena] seems very at ease with him and you can still see the stars in her eyes. They are clearly smitten!" an insider told the website.

The Kill Em With Kindness singer cut a fashionable figure in a midriff crop top, oversized denim jacket and wide-legged jeans, and kept her hair half-up in a bun on her head. The Weeknd, on the other hand, opted for an all-black ensemble with a shimmery jacket and tennis shoes.

French Montana also took to Instagram to share a photo from their night out. While the rapper is wearing a fur coat and Timberland shoes, Smith who donned an oversized sweatshirt with colourful pants.

The 26-year-old singer was spotted kissing Gomez following a romantic dinner date on 10 January, sparking romance rumours between the two. A source recently told the website that the pair continues to "hanging out" and they are coming closer following the kiss. "He really likes her. They text every day. They have a really sexy and flirty relationship. They laugh and like each other's personalities," the insider revealed.

However, they are not in any rush to make things serious as the source added, "As of now, they are just having fun and enjoying each other."