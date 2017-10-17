Selena Gomez and The Weeknd seem to be head over heels in love with each other. Since becoming a couple, the two A-list celebrities have been spotted showering each other with a whole lot of affection.

And, it was no different when the Canadian singer and the Same Old Love hitmaker were out and about enjoying each other's company during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios theme park in Los Angeles recently.

Gomez and The Weeknd were so into each other on the Jurassic Park ride that they did not seem to be bothered about people looking at them as they indulged in PDA during their fun-filled date night.

The duo couldn't stop "kissing and laughing" on the Jurassic Park ride, HollywoodLife reports, adding that the Starboy singer was completely drenched from the ride, while Gomez managed to stay dry.

"They were seen on the Jurassic Park ride where you get drenched," a source told the celebrity gossip website. "Only a few people get away without getting completely wet. Selena was one of the lucky few, but The Weeknd got totally soaked during the ride."

"They were laughing and kissing once they exited the ride," the source said. "He even tried to hug her but she ran away playfully because she didn't want to get her clothes wet. They definitely seemed to be enjoying themselves."

As the two were enjoying their time together at the amusement park, a sudden spell of rain threatened to spoil their day. But the couple remained unfazed and continued to walk around the fun park.

Gomez and The Weeknd have been dating since January this year. The Weeknd was spotted with Gomez just two months after his split with Bella Hadid.