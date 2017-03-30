Jay Asher's bestselling young adult novel 13 Reasons Why is heading to the small screen as a Netflix series. Co-produced by Selena Gomez, it tells the story of a high-school student – Hannah Baker – who decides to commit suicide. She leaves behind 13 record tapes after her death for her friends, who have somehow influenced her tragic decision.

According to Australian actress Katherine Langford, who was cast as tragic Hannah, tackling the subject of teen suicide was no easy feat.

"It gets a bit hard, especially when you're so intimate, and you're dealing with that kind of content, to separate and lighten up," Langford told Yahoo.

"[But] every scene I had with Dylan (Minnette, co-star), it's the same on-screen as it is off-screen — he's lovely and generous and caring, and he always puts a smile on my face. That's where I find the lighthearted moments, and that's where Hannah finds the lighthearted moments, with Clay."

Ahead of the highly-anticipated release, IBTimes UK answers some burning questions...

Who's in it?

Langford leads the cast that includes several newcomers. Dylan Minnette plays teenage boy Clay Jensen, Tommy Dorfman takes on the role of intellectual Ryan, Bradon Flynn is Justin Foley, Alisha Boe is Jessica Davi, and Devin Druid is Tyler Down.

Any spoilers?

Just like in the book, Clay Jensen will find a mysterious box with his name on it lying on his porch which contains tapes recorded by Hannah. He along with his classmates will piece together the clues that she left to explain why she decided to take her own life.

The creators have stated that although they have had some creative license with the show, it will remain "faithful" to the original story.

When will it air?

The 13-part drama will premiere on Netflix on Friday 31 March. UK viewers can expect to watch it at around 8am.

The Samaritans provides a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. It can be contacted viaSamaritans.org or by calling 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

If you or someone you know is suffering from depression, please contact a free support service atMind.org.ukor call 0300 123 3393. Call charges apply.