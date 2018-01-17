Selena Gomez has come under fire over her involvement with the controversial Woody Allen movie, A Rainy Day in New York. While Gomez's co-stars have publicly expressed regret for deciding to work with the director – who faces serious child sexual abuse allegations – fans of the pop star have made it clear that they would like an apology from her over Allen's film.

"Make Selena write an apology about the Woody Allen film," an Instagram user wrote to Mandy Teefey, Gomez's mother. Not the one to mince her words, Teefey spoke out by not only slamming critics over their comments but also clarifying her stand over the controversial movie.

"This is my LAST and ONLY comment in regards to media/comments," songstress' mother shared via a Facebook post, which seems to have been deleted.

A screenshot of the post, however, was shared by a fan page and it read: "I have done 1 official interview in Selena's entire career about Selena for E! with her consent. I have done nothing wrong but protect my child her entire career against vile people that have way more power than me, even after I was no longer managing because I am her mom."

"I was drug through the mud for the entire month of December in the media and did not say a word... I am tired of being accused of things that were not true and the lies coming from the people around Selena being put in the press and in her head," the 41-year-old shared.

While she also seemed to be referencing to the reports of a feud between her and her daughter in the recent past, Teefey explained her side as to why she has been responding to fan comments, especially about Allen's movie.

"I did nothing wrong by defending myself finally and I answered the Woody Allen question because they were attacking her team and telling me to make her apologise," Gomez's mother allegedly wrote.

She continued, "I get attacked for controlling and then get told to control her. I am a mom first. But, I am also my own person. She does not have to apologise for her choices, but let it be known they are hers.

"I don't need to be told how to raise my child, handle my family matters or be slammed for having my own opinion. I do not play for fandom, I speak my truth," added the former manager.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Gomez's representative about the alleged post and is awaiting a response.

Meanwhile, a screenshot of Teefey's response to a fan's comment about the "apology" has been circulating online.

"Sorry, no one can make Selena do anything she doesn't want to," Gomez's mother wrote. "I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn't click. Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears."