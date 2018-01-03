A self-confessed Nazi called Jewish people "parasites" and said they need "to be eradicated" in two hate-filled speeches aimed at stirring up hatred, a court heard.

A 22-year-old man from Lancashire, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is alleged to have spoken at a demonstration by a far-right group called the North West Infidels in Blackpool on 12 March 2016.

The man is also alleged to have stirred up racial hatred against Jewish people at a gathering of far right group members, called the Yorkshire Forum for Nationalists.

The man has denied two counts of breaching the Public Order Act by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday (3 January).

The Blackpool Gazette reported that jurors were played a YouTube recording of a man wearing a black hat and coat that was allegedly the defendant.

Speaking on a microphone on Blackpool promenade the man allegedly launched into a tirade against Jews saying: "In World War Two we took the wrong side. We should have been fighting the communists, instead we took the wrong side with communists and fought the national socialists who were there to remove Jewry from Europe once and for all.

"That's what the final solution was. Instead we let these parasites live among us and they still do."

He also allegedly told the crowd: "Yes, I'm a national socialist. I'm not scared of that label. You can call me Nazi. You can call me fascist. That is what I am."

It is also alleged that between June 2015 and November 2016 the defendant was a guest speaker at the Yorkshire Forum meeting held at an unknown location.

Prosecutors believe that during the speech the defendant said Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was "wrong" as he "showed mercy".

He says: "You know Hitler had an excuse, he had lack of hindsight. We have hindsight. We see what the Jew did, we see what he did when offered mercy and he acted as the Jew will always act - pretends to be your friend but puts a knife in your back."

He added that nationalists must learn from the mistakes of the Third Reich and must not show Jewish people "mercy" adding that they should be "eradicated", reported the Gazette.

The crown alleges that when he was arrested a white T-shirt with a Nazi emblem, a stamp bearing the words "Multiculturalism is Genocide" and a sticker which read "White People Awake. Save The White Race" were found in his home.

The trial continues.