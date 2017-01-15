Senegal will take on Tunisia in the third match of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) at Franceville on 15 January. The two sides are pitted in Group B with Algeria and Zimbabwe.

Aliou Cisse will manage the Lions of Teranga for the tournament in Gabon. He has several quality players in his squad including Liverpool forward Sadio Mane and Napolie defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who was wanted by Chelsea manager Antonio Conte last summer.

In addition to this, West Ham United midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, Everton's Idrissa Gana Gueye and Mohamed Diamé of Newcastle United make them a formidable squad. Senegal are likely to progress from Group B with Algeria, who are also favourites to make it to the Afcon quarter-finals.

Sunderland's Wahbi Khazri is the only player to have featured in the Tunisia squad for the 2017 African Cup of Nations. It should be seen whether the Black Cats star can inspire Henryk Kasperczak's side to the knockout stages. A victory on Sunday will put Tunisia in a good position to make it to the last eight of Afcon.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 7pm GMT/8pm local time. The 2017 African Cup of Nations will be telecast on Eurosport UK in the United Kingdom. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Eurosport UK Player for mobile, tablet and desktop users.

Prediction

Senegal to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

Senegal to win: 23/20

Draw: 19/10

Tunisia to win: 14/5

Team News

Senegal

Possible XI: Diallo; Ciss, Koulibaly, Mbodji, Gassama; Gueye, Kouyate, Mane; Konate, Diame, Saivet.

Tunisia

Possible XI: Mathlouthi; Youssef, Dhaouadi, Maaloul, Nagguez; Khaziri, Sassi, Amor, Abdennour; Yassine Khenissi, Khelifa.

Below is a list of TV channels that will air the game around the world: