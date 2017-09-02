The wait is almost over for television fans, who have been waiting for their favourite shows to return this fall. The season kicks off with September premieres, boasting a promising line-up with returning shows like American Horror Story, Fear The Walking Dead, The Big Bang Theory and Outlander.

New shows set to debut this month include the much-anticipated spinoff featuring the formative years of Sheldon Cooper called Young Sheldon, and HBO's new drama from The Wire creator David Simon, The Deuce, starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Check out the complete lineup of September 2017 TV shows and season premiere dates below:

1 September (Friday)

Diana, 7 Days (8 pm EST on NBC)

Final Fantasy XIV: Dad of Light (Netflix)

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale (Netflix)

Narcos (Netflix)

Resurface (Netflix)

3 September (Sunday)

ABC Fall Preview (7 pm EST on ABC )

Psycho Wedding Crasher (8 pm EST on Lifetime)

4 September (Monday)

Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G. ( 8 pm EST on A&E)

CBS Fall Preview (8:30 pm EST on CBS)

5 September (Tuesday)

American Horror Story: Cult (10 pm EST on FX Network)

6 September( Wednesday)

Eric & Jessie (10 pm EST on E! Network)

Total Bellas (9 pm EST on E! Network)

You're the Worst ( 10 pm EST on FX Network)

8 September

One Mississippi ( Amazon)

9 September

Con Man ( EST on Syfy)

10 September

97th Miss America Competition (9 pm EST on ABC)

The Deuce (9 pm EST on HBO)

Fear the Walking Dead (9 pm EST on AMC Network)

The Orville ( 8 pm EST on Fox)

Outlander (8 pm EST on Starz)

Tim & Eric's Bedtime Stories ( midnight on Adult Swim)

12 September

The Mindy Project (Hulu)

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster (Netflix)

13 September

South Park ( 10 pm EST Comedy Central)

Broad City (10:30 pm EST Comedy Central)

14 September

Better Things (10 pm EST on FX)

16 September

2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ( 8 pm EST o FXX )

17 September

69th Primetime Emmy Awards ( 8 pm EST on CBS Network)

18 September

Dancing With the Stars (8 pm EST on ABC)

20 September

The Good Place (10 pm ET on NBC)

21 September

Gotham (8 pm EST on Fox)

22 September

Transparent (Amazon)

24 September

Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special (9 pm EST on E! Network)

Star Trek: Discovery (8:30 pm on CBS)

25 September

The Big Bang Theory (8 pm EST on CBS)

The Brave ( 10 pm EST on NBC)

The Good Doctor( 10 pm EST on ABC)

Kevin Can Wait ( 9 pm on CBS)

Me, Myself & I ( 9:30 pm on CBS)

Scorpion (10 pm EST on CBS)

The Voice (8 pm EST on NBC)

Young Sheldon (8:30 pm EST on CBS)

26 September

Brooklyn Nine-Nine ( 9:30 pm on Fox)

Bull ( 9 pm on CBS)

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (10 pm on NBC)

Lethal Weapon (8 pm on Fox)

The Mick ( 9 pm EST on Fox)

NCIS ( 8 pm EST on CBS)

NCIS: New Orleans (10 pm EST on CBS)

This Is Us (9 pm EST on NBC)

27 September

The Blacklist (8 pm EST on NBC)

Chicago P.D. (10 pm EST on NBC)

Criminal Minds (10 pm EST on CBS)

Designated Survivor ( 10 pm EST on ABC)

Empire (8 pm EST on Fox)

The Goldbergs (8 pm EST on ABC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (9 pm EST on NBC)

Modern Family (8 pm EST on ABC)

SEAL Team (9 pm EST on CBS)

Speechless (8:30 pm EST on ABC)

Star (9 pm EST on Fox)

Survivor (8 pm EST on CBS)

28 September