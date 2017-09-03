The year 2017 is the one that keeps on giving (as long as you are a fan of video games), with August's crop of critically acclaimed titles like Sonic Mania, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, and Absolver all joining an alarmingly long list of potential Game of the Year candidates.

September keeps up the momentum with an annual sporting showdown, the return of one of the biggest IPs of this generation, and a retro treat for the ages.

Here is your round-up of the most promising games due to release on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and more over the next month, as well as platform details, UK release dates, and a brief analysis of what each game has to offer.

Below is a list of the games we are most looking forward to in September, listed in order of their UK release dates. For more information about each title and/or series, click the links for all the news, previews, interviews and other related coverage.

Destiny 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Release date: 6 September (PC on 24 October)

Halo-creator Bungie's hit online shooter returns and with lessons learned from the first game, Destiny 2 promises to deliver a more finely-tuned experience, with a sharper focus on story and regular content updates, alongside improvements to the franchises' ultra-polished gameplay.

PC players will have to wait until October to help reclaim the Last City, but console Guardians get to join the fight very soon.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS3, Xbox 360)

Release date: 12 September

Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 looks set to build on the solid groundwork laid last year, with an improved animation system, expanded online play and a goofy pre-order bonus that unlocks legendary Olympic runner Usain Bolt for the game's myClub mode.

SNES Classic Mini (Console)

Release date: 29 September

What is better than one game? 20 stone-cold Super Nintendo classics.

Nintendo's second hit of plug-and-play nostalgia after last year's NES Classic Mini microconsole comes pre-loaded with legendary titles like The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Mario World and Street Fighter 2 Turbo, as well as the previously unreleased Starfox 2.

Fifa 18 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, PS3, Xbox 360)

Release date: 29 September

EA's juggernaut franchise looks to improve on Fifa 17, with improved AI, more realistic crowds and the continuation of story mode, The Journey, which continues the rags-to-riches story of everyone's favourite fake footballer, Alex Hunter.

It also marks the franchise's debut on Nintendo's Switch console, which the game's publisher claims is the "deepest portable [Fifa] game ever".