After surprising everyone by announcing her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams opened up her relationship. While addressing a press conference after her second round win at the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday (17 January), the tennis ace said that she would look at the bigger picture in her life in February.

When asked how it felt to be in a relationship, the 35-year-old said: "I guess it feels good," and claimed that she would look at the bigger picture in her life. "I really haven't thought about it too much, because I wasn't even really gonna think about it until after the tournament. So, I just keep saying, 'February, I'll start looking at the bigger picture of my life.' But right now, I'm just so focused that this is all I can think about."

Williams advanced to the next round of the first grand slam of the season by beating Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-3. "I didn't come here to lose in the first round, or the second round, or at all. If I can play the way I've been practicing, it will be fine," she said of her performance.

After keeping her relationship a secret from fans, the four-time Olympic gold medal winner announced her engagement to Ohanian via a Reddit post on 20 December. The tennis star narrated her fairytale date with her fiancé through poetry and revealed that she said yes to him after he uttered the four magical words "will you marry me" during a romantic date in Rome.

The couple started dating in October 2015 and took their relationship to the next level after the 33-year-old internet entrepreneur proposed to her at the same place they met for the first time. Her comment about a bigger picture in February has sparked rumours that couple could tie the knot next month.

In early January, Williams shared an adorable photo along with Ohanian.