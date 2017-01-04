Ever since Serena Williams announced her engagement with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, her fans have been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of her ring. But, it appears the tennis player is planning to tease her followers before the big reveal.

The four-time Olympic gold medal winner shared an image of a corn tortilla with a silver band on her Instagram page. "Sneak peek. It was a corn tortilla of course in case you were wondering," she teased her five million followers with the picture of a miniature taco.

The sports legend successfully managed to keep her relationship with Ohanian a secret until they declared their engagement via Reddit on Thursday, 20 December 2016. The couple was later spotted at an airport in Auckland, New Zealand where Williams was photographed wearing a simple band on her ring finger.

Serena Williams' fans will probably have to wait for some more time to see her ring. "Congrats on the engagement. Now, I know that is not the ring your fiancé proposed to you with. Serena, your the number 1 seed in Tennis. Your fiancé needs to get a ring with large diamond. Serena show your fans the real diamond ring," writes a fan.

The grand slam winner revealed her fairytale romance with Ohanian in the Reddit thread titled "I Said Yes with a romantic poem, which reads: "I came home / A little late / Someone had a bag packed for me / And a carriage awaited / Destination: Rome / To escort me to my very own 'charming' / Back to where our stars first collide / And now it was full circle / At the same table we first met by chance / This time he made it not by chance / But by choice / Down on one knee / He said 4 words / And / I said yes."

"And you made me the happiest man on the planet," the Reddit co-founder responded to his fiancée's poem. The 33-year-old internet entrepreneur proposed the tennis ace at the place they first met during a surprise trip to Rome. The couple started dating in October 2015.