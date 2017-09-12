Barcelona duo Sergi Roberto and Denis Suarez have been recalled for the Champions League visit of Juventus on Tuesday night (12 September) after the two Spaniards missed the weekend's 5-0 victory over Espanyol.

However, Paco Alcacer is ill and has been left out of Ernesto Valverde's 18-man squad alongside Arda Turan, Rafinha Alcantara, Thomas Vermaelen, Lucas Digne and Aleix Vidal.

Sergi Roberto has begun the new campaign in impressive form, starting the two La Liga games of the season and even scoring a goal in the 2-0 victory over Real Betis.

The 25-year-old versatile midfielder was also tipped to play a big role against Espanyol but eventually missed the Catalan derby after suffering a knee injury in the preparation for the game.

Suarez, meanwhile, was also left out of the team by the Barcelona boss for the 5-0 victory over Espanyol after having played a peripheral role in the opening part of the season.

The two Spaniards are back in the squad to face Juventus on Tuesday night but it is still uncertain whether they will make the line-up after Andres Iniesta, Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets enjoyed an impressive performance against Espanyol.

Nevertheless, Valverde almost has full squad at his disposal with only Alcacer, Turan and Rafinha missing due to fitness issues. The former Valencia striker has gastroenteritis while the two midfielders remain on the sidelines, with Rafinha being yet to play a game this season.

The Barcelona boss, meanwhile, has also been forced to leave Vermaelen, Digne and Vidal out to make his final 18-man squad due to technical reasons.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Gerard Deulofeu formed the attacking trident in the victory over Espanyol but Valverde may opt to rest the Spaniard against Juventus in order to make space for club record signing Ousmane Dembele.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have also revealed the names of the nine players promoted from the second team to complete the squad for the Champions League 2017-2018.

"The A list comprises of the 24 first team players plus B team goalkeeper Adrià Ortolá. With regards to the B list, there are nine players from Gerard López's squad eligible for Barça: Carles Aleñá, Carles Pérez, Ferran Sarsanedas, Abel Ruiz, Oriol Busquets, Sergi Palencia, Daniel Morer, Rodri Tarín and Marc Cucurella," Barcelona confirmed on the club website.

"To be included in the B list, players must be born on or after 1 January 1996 or have played for the club for two years without interruption since turning 15. Players who are 16 may register if they have been at the club in the two years previous. There is no limit to the number of players on the B list during the season."