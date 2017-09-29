Manchester City have announced that Sergio Aguero will be assessed by club doctors on Friday (29 September) after confirming speculation that the Argentine striker was involved in a road accident in Holland just two days before Pep Guardiola's side are due to face title rivals Chelsea in a heavyweight Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Reports from ESPN Sur suggested that Aguero could face six to eight weeks on the sidelines after fracturing a rib when the Amsterdam taxi he was travelling in hit a column on the side of the road on its way back to the airport. The 29-year-old was in the Dutch capital to attend a concert by Colombian singer Maluma at the AFAS Live concert hall.

Responding to the swirling rumours with an official statement released via their official website, City said: "Sergio Aguero will be assessed by club doctors today after being involved in a road accident on Thursday. The City forward was in Holland on his day off and has sustained injuries.

"He will return to Manchester this morning and his status will be checked ahead of tomorrow's Premier League clash at Chelsea. Mancity.com will bring you all the latest on Sergio as we get more news."

Aguero's former club, Independiente, quickly tweeted their support for the player, who had early posted a picture of himself alongside Maluma on Instagram.

More on the situation should come to light later on Friday afternoon, when Guardiola is due to face the media for his pre-Chelsea press conference.

Aguero, who played 85 minutes of the 2-0 Champions League victory over Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, remains a pivotal figure for City six years after joining from Atletico Madrid and has already scored seven times in eight matches for the early top-flight leaders so far this season.

After his latest effort in last weekend's 5-0 demolition of rock-bottom Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium, the prolific forward is now just two goals away from replacing Eric Brook as City's all-time leading scorer.

Though City boast excellent strength in depth throughout an expensively-assembled squad, the loss of Aguero for any sustained period of time would come as a major blow in a week that it was confirmed that left-back Benjamin Mendy had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the first half of that win over Palace.

Mendy, who became the world's most-expensive defender when he moved to English football from AS Monaco for a £52m ($69.7m) fee in July, is scheduled to undergo surgery in Barcelona on Friday after travelling to Catalonia to consult with a trusted specialist. Captain Vincent Kompany is currently Guardiola's only other injury concern ahead of that trip to Chelsea.