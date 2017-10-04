Pep Guardiola has been handed a major injury blow heading into one of the busiest parts of the campaign after Sergio Aguero was ruled out for at least six weeks by the Argentina national team's doctor Donato Villani.

The in-form striker suffered the injury when the taxi he was travelling in veered off the road and collided with a post during a break in Amsterdam ahead of his international commitments with Argentina. Aguero confirmed that he had broken his ribs following the accident and is now facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

"The taxi driver did not see the curve and skid. And when he skidded, we hit the pole," Aguero said. "I broke my ribs, now I'm resting. It hurts me badly. I'll be discharged in a little while."

Manchester City reportedly expect him to miss around two to four weeks, but the Argentina team doctor believes it will be out longer than initially expected as he is unable to leave his house or get in and out of a car without assistance.

Aguero has been ruled out for La Albiceleste's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Ecuador and if the doctor's diagnosis proves to be right, he will also miss City's Champions League double header against Napoli and their clash against Arsenal on 5 November among other clashes in the Premier League and League Cup.

"He is feeling very bad emotionally because he really wanted to come and play [for the national side], but this incident has ruled him out of both games," Villani said about the striker's injury, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"He is going to be out for a month-and-a-half - minimum. He is unable to leave his house, or get in or out of the car. He was feeling very bad because he wanted to be here," the Argentina team doctor explained with regards to a potential time frame for his return to action.