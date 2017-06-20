Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has firmly put rumours surrounding his future to bed by signalling his intention to see out his current contract at The Etihad Stadium.

Aguero, 29, was believed to have fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola during the second part of last season. The City boss seemingly preferred to have Gabriel Jesus spearhead his attack, but an injury to the Brazilian wonderkid allowed Aguero to hold onto his spot in the City starting line-up.

The Argentina international ended the season with 30 goals in all competitions and, despite enduring a trophyless season for the second consecutive year, Aguero is keen to remain a part of the Guardiola project and stay a Manchester City player until his current contract expires in the summer of 2020.

"I feel very happy here, so I will fulfil my contract to stay here until the end of my contract," Aguero told the Xinhua News Agency, as relayed by The Manchester Evening News. "I have not thought about where to play next. I just want to focus on the work here."

"I think my season was not bad. My form was pretty good. That is true I missed a lot of games and that stopped me from helping the team score more goals. But overall it was a very positive season."

Sky Sports recently reported that Manchester City are monitoring Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a view to a deal that could be worth £60m. A move for the Gabon international could pose further questions about Aguero's future, although City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak stressed last month that the 29-year-old will 'absolutely' stay at the club ahead of next season.

One man who is primed to leave City permanently is England goalkeeper Joe Hart, who was swiftly shown the door by Guardiola last summer. The former Shrewsbury Town youth graduate spent last season on loan with Serie A outfit Torino, but a permanent offer from Il Toro is not forthcoming judging by club president Urbano Cairo's recent comments.

"It's a closed chapter," Cairo was quoted as saying by The Mirror. "[Joe] Hart got a year of experience with us, I don't think there's any chance of seeing him in Granata again."