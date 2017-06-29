Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero could join Arsenal this summer, according to former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol. Aguero, 29, enjoyed another wildly productive season at The Etihad Stadium, scoring 30 goals in all competitions, but the arrival of Brazilian starlet Gabriel Jesus sparked speculation over the former Atletico Madrid hitman's future.

City manager Pep Guardiola opted to use Jesus instead of Aguero when he arrived in England in January, but the latter's spell on the substitutes' bench was short-lived after the former was ruled out for three months with a broken metatarsal in February.

Arsenal are currently looking to bolster their striking options and are currently in negotiations with Lyon for Alexandre Lacazette, but club president Jean-Michel Aulas cast doubt over a potential move for the France international, who was the subject of a £57m bid from Atletico Madrid earlier this summer.

Nicol, who won five league titles and three FA Cups during his 13-year spell with Liverpool, thinks a move to Arsenal is the 'best choice' for Aguero at present and believes the only thing that could scupper a move to north London for the Manchester City maestro is money.

"I don't think he [Aguero] wants to stay at Manchester City if Gabriel Jesus is going to play ahead of him," the Liverpool stalwart told ESPN. "At the same time, he's a world class striker. There are some big teams out there who I believe would want him.

"Do they have space right now? I don't think so, Bayern certainly don't need him, Madrid don't need him, Barcelona don't need him, PSG have (Edinson) Cavani. So if he wants to move maybe Arsenal is his best choice at the moment.

"Is it possible? Yes it is. It's up to the two sides to get together and I don't see why (Arsene) Wenger wouldn't want it, I don't see why Pep wouldn't want it. So really, it comes down to finance."

A South American forward could move between Arsenal and Manchester City this summer, but it is not likely to be Aguero. Guardiola's men are confident of completing a deal for Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, who has one year left on his contract at The Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are reluctant to sell their talisman to a Premier League rival, but the Citizens are confident of getting a £50m deal over the line due to Sanchez's desire to work with Guardiola again.