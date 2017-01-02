Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is a doubt for the first leg of the Copa del Rey last 16 match with Sevilla on Wednesday (4 January) after the centre-back failed to train with the rest of his teammates on Monday morning. Lucas Vazquez and Mateo Kovacic are also ruled out of the game as the duo continue their recovery processes, alongside long-term injury absentee Gareth Bale.

Ramos has been hit by a number of injuries during the opening part of the campaign. The Spain international missed the Club World Cup semi-final victory over Club America last month, but was able to help his side by playing the whole game during the 4-2 final win over Kashima Antlers on 18 December.

However, it looks as though the Spaniard failed to shake off his problems during the holiday spell as he was unable to take part in the first Real Madrid training session of the year, as his teammates began preparations for the Copa del Rey encounter with Sevilla.

"Real Madrid completed their first training session of the year as they continued to prepare for the first leg of the Copa del Rey round of 16 match, which sees the Whites take on Sevilla on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabéu. Ball work at high intensity was the main focus of the session, which also saw Sergio Ramos out running alone on the pitch," Los Blancos confirmed through the club's official website.

Nacho could take Ramos's place alongside Raphael Varane at the heart of the backline against Sevilla, but Zinedine Zidane also faces some selection dilemmas elsewhere in his starting XI.

Bale remains sidelined due to a serious ankle injury while his natural replacement Lucas Vazquez will also miss the game after suffering a muscular injury during the Club World Cup. Real Madrid confirmed that both players as well as Kovacic, who sustained an ankle injury in that tournament, missed the Monday workout out as they continued the rehabilitation of their respective issues on their own.

"Zidane called up Real Madrid Castilla players Enzo [Zidane] and [Martin] Odegaard for a session in which Los Blancos carried out different possession and pressing exercises, ball circulation leading to crossing and finishing and several games in small spaces. Bale, Lucas Vázquez and Kovacic continue their recovery processes," Real Madrid added.