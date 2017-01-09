Sergio Ramos could return to action in the second leg of the Copa del Rey last 16 match with Sevilla on Thursday (12 January), after the Real Madrid captain took part in full training on Monday. The news is a major boost for Zinedine Zidane ahead of another crucial week: just three days after the cup clash, they will face Jorge Sampaoli's side in a decisive La Liga encounter.

Real Madrid equalled Barcelona's Spanish record of 39 consecutive games unbeaten on Saturday, thrashing Granada in a 5-0 victory.

Los Blancos, who still have a game in hand, increased the gap with Barcelona at the top of the table to five points after the Catalans were held to a 1-1 draw by Villarreal. Sevilla sit second, with the Europa League winners beating Real Sociedad 4-0 on Saturday.

Zidane's good mood continued on Monday morning after Ramos rejoined the group in training ahead of two consecutive trips to Sevilla.

The captain missed the weekend win over Granada as well the 3-0 victory over Sampaoli's side in the first leg after suffering a recurrence of a muscular injury during December's Club World Cup final. However, the club have confirmed he was back in training on Monday and could be ready to return to action on Thursday.

"The main story was the return of Sergio Ramos to the group. Zinedine Zidane called up [his son] Enzo for a session where ballwork was the focus, with Los Blancos carrying out different control and passing exercises, possession and pressing, and crossing and finishing," Real Madrid confirmed, adding that Pepe, Lucas Vazquez, Mateo Kovacic and long-term absentee Gareth Bale continued working on their respective recoveries.

"Lucas Vázquez and Kovacic trained individually with the ball out on the field. Isco worked inside the facilities, while Bale and Pepe continue with their recovery processes."